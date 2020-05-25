Pet of the Week: Hairy Harvey is the cutest ball of fur

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA loves to give kisses! Harvey is a little precious ball of fur! He is a two-year-old Pomeranian-mix who was found as a stray. He is crate-trained and loves other dogs. He is just a little lumpy ball of fur! He is going to make someone very happy because he loves to wag his tail!

If you are interested in adopting Harvey, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

