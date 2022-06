Our Pet of the week is a nine-Month-old Aussie-doodle named Grover. Grover is absolutely adorable! He has a lot of energy and tends to be a little anxious. However, when he gets into a home and feels comfortable, he’s going to be a great dog! He is happy and loves other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Grover, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.