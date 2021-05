Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a six or seven-year-old terrier-mix named Presley. Presley was found as a stray. Grateful is the word we are using to describe him. He is so excited to meet anyone! He wags his little tail and is so adorable. He also loves to be held. He’s going to make a wonderful companion with his sweet disposition.

If you would like to adopt Presley, click here for a link to his application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.