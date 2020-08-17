Pet of the Week: Good girl, Gracie!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old lab mix named Gracie. She was found as a stray. She’s a very high energy dog, so you will need to take her for walks or a run. She would probably do best with a nice backyard! She has a happy disposition and loves to smile.

If you are interested in adopting Gracie, click here. Remember, because of coronavirus, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

