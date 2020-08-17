Pet of the Week: Good girl, Gracie!

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old lab mix named Gracie. She was found as a stray. She’s a very high energy dog, so you will need to take her for walks or a run. She would probably do best with a nice backyard! She has a happy disposition and loves to smile.

If you are interested in adopting Gracie, click here. Remember, because of coronavirus, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories