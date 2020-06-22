Pet of the Week: Good boy, Elmer!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old big dog named Elmer. We don’t know exactly what he is, but he is a sweetheart. He loves everyone, is house trained, and can do tricks. Elmer knows how to sit and shake. He loves children and is content just making you happy. He’s not an overly energetic dog and likes to go for strolls rather than runs!

The Mobile SPCA recommends you fill out an application online first. Also, due to coronavirus, they ask that you make an appointment before coming to meet Elmer.

Here is a link to Elmer’s online application.

