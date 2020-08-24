Pet of the Week: Golden Retriever-mix loves to smile

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Golden Retriever-mix named Lilo. She was in a home, and the owner could care for her. She is such a happy girl with a lot of energy. She would love to go on walks and would do great with other dogs. She would also enjoy playing with your kids! This is a dog who loves people and loves to smile and will brighten up your household.

If you are interested in adopting Lilo, click here. Remember, because of coronavirus, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

