MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is an adorable, three-year-old Shih-Tzu named Diesel. Diesel was found on the street. He is a wonderful dog!

The Mobile SPCA had to shave his fur because he was matted when he came in. However, it is growing back, and he is in great shape. He is a happy dog, loves people and other dogs. Just keep in mind that he will need regular grooming when his silky for grows back out.

Diesel looks like a senior dog, but he is only three years old. He’s in great shape!

If you are interested in adopting Diesel, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes neuter/spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.