MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy. Percy is a very small dog, but he is a little chunky! He could lose a few pounds.

His owner had several dogs and could not take care of them anymore. He is one of the most relaxed dogs that we have seen! He does not like to run around and be hyper! He loves people and just wants to be right next to you. His fur is very beautiful with so many gorgeous colors. His fur will need to be brushed and probably thinned out.

If you are interested in adopting Percy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.