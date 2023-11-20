MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 4-month-old rat terrier mix named Flora.

Flora’s owner could no longer care for her. She has a wonderful disposition and loves to be held.

In fact, she wants to be in your lap all the time!

At the same time, though, she likes to play. She is mostly crate-trained and is very close to being housetrained.

To learn more about the rat terrier breed, click here for the American Kennel Club’s rundown.

If you want to adopt Flora, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

They offer a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.