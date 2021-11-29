Pet of the Week: Energetic Catahoula-mix puppy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week old Catahoula/Australian Shepherd mix. Her name is Shyla. She likes to have fun and play! She also has two siblings. She’s going to need regular puppy training and house training. She should be very smart and fun!

If you are interested in adopting Shyla, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

