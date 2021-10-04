Pet of the Week: Eddie, the terrier

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a cute, mischievous terrier named Eddie. Eddie is so much fun and so happy! Eddie has a lot of energy and loves to play. He has to get some exercise, or he’ll be wild! He is cheerful and not aggressive. He is about about 15 pounds, and he’s not going to get any bigger. He’s going to make a very happy member of your household.

If you are interested in adopting Eddie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.