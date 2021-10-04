Pet of the Week: Eddie, the terrier

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a cute, mischievous terrier named Eddie. Eddie is so much fun and so happy! Eddie has a lot of energy and loves to play. He has to get some exercise, or he’ll be wild! He is cheerful and not aggressive. He is about about 15 pounds, and he’s not going to get any bigger. He’s going to make a very happy member of your household.

If you are interested in adopting Eddie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories