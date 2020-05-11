Pet of the Week: Double the puppies

Mobile, Ala.

We are featuring two puppies for our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA. They don’t look a thing alike! Their mother was a golden retriever mix, but one looks like a Weimeraner and another like a Springer Spaniel. They are so healthy and cute. They’re going to be medium to large size dogs. There are several other puppies in their litter.

If you are interested in adopting one of the Allergy Pups, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started! Also, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are still by appointment only due to coronavirus.

