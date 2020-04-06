Pet of the Week: Double dose of puppies

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV) —

We have double the cuteness for our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA! We are featuring two pets this week. They are brother and sister. They are terrier-mixes born on New Year’s Day. Their names are Tidge and Smidge. Smidge, the boy, looks more like a typical terrier. Tidge, the girl, doesn’t have as much fluffy fur. They are going to stay very small. Their mother was only 11 pounds. They will need plenty of puppy training, but they are going to be so wonderful to have in your home.

If you are interested in adopting Smidge or Tidge, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

