Pet of the Week: Darling Yorkie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 2 1/2-year-old Yorkie. Her name is Winbow. She was in a family and they had to give her up because their child had allergies. Devon Walsh’s daughter, Janie, came and joined us at the Mobile SPCA. Winbow took to her immediately. She obviously loves children! She is a happy and lovable dog. She loves to be held and is content just sitting in your lap.

If you are interested in adopting Winbow, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.