MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week is a six-year-old poodle named Lott. He has a wonderful disposition and loves to be held.

If you adopt him, you have to know that he needs to be spoiled and with you a lot! Like many unneutered male dogs, he tends to mark his territory, and he will require some training. He is neutered now but developed the bad habit when he was unneutered.

Because he is a poodle, he is smart, and that means you can correct him quickly. However, just know that he will try to mark in your house, and he will require patience! Lott has been vaccinated, neutered, and, micro-chipped.

If you are interested in adopting Lott, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.