Pet of the Week: Daisy, as pretty as a flower!

Our Pet of the Week is a year-old dog named Daisy. She has so much energy, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Just know that she is the type of dog that needs to go for a walk and have some time to play. She’s very curious and loves to sniff around. We think she is some type of terrier mix, but we aren’t sure! What we are sure of, is that she has beautiful eyes and has a sweet disposition. She will make a fun family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.