MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old dachshund named Hugo. Hugo was dumped at Mobile SPCA, and he was very emaciated. He has gained a lot of weight back and is doing great! He loves to be held and is crate-trained. He is going to need to be spoiled!

If you are interested in adopting Hugo, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.