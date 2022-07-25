Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old cute terrier mix named Mitzi. Mitzi’s owner could no longer care for her. She is a happy, curious terrier. She has cute little white front paws and a cute white patch on her chest. She loves to go for walks. She will keep you entertained and would be a great companion.

If you are interested in adopting Mitzi, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.