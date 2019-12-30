Pet of the Week: Cute little Yorkie want-to-be

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old Yorkie want-to-be named Snookie. She is absolutely adorable. She is a Yorkie mix, but her fur is almost all-Yorkie. She came from the Prichard Animal Shelter. She has a really nice disposition and is so excited about getting a new family. If you are interested in adopting Snookie, you will love having her as part of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Snookie, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

