Pet of the Week: Cute little Yorkie want-to-be

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old Yorkie want-to-be named Snookie. She is absolutely adorable. She is a Yorkie mix, but her fur is almost all-Yorkie. She came from the Prichard Animal Shelter. She has a really nice disposition and is so excited about getting a new family. If you are interested in adopting Snookie, you will love having her as part of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Snookie, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories