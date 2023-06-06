Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two or three-year-old Shih Tzu named Presley. Presley came in with her brother Harley. Harley is much older. The two dogs were in a home with someone who passed away and then were left abandoned.

She is very friendly and loves people. She is looking forward to being in a warm, loving home. She will make someone very happy. Just know she needs to be spoiled!

If you are interested in adopting Presley, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.