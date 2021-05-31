Pet of the Week: Cute little Nugget

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week Is a 12-week-old chihuahua/terrier mix puppy. Her name is Nugget.

She and her sister are both up for adoption. We featured her mother, Josie, as our Pet of the Week a few weeks ago. She is a very busy little puppy! She has a lot of energy and likes to play. She will need regular puppy training. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

If you would like to adopt Josie, click here for a link to her application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories