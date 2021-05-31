Pet of the Week: Cute little Nugget

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week Is a 12-week-old chihuahua/terrier mix puppy. Her name is Nugget.

She and her sister are both up for adoption. We featured her mother, Josie, as our Pet of the Week a few weeks ago. She is a very busy little puppy! She has a lot of energy and likes to play. She will need regular puppy training. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

If you would like to adopt Josie, click here for a link to her application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.