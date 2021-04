Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)-

Our pet of the week is a one-year-old terrier/dachshund mix named McDuff. His owner kept him on a chain and the neighbor convinced her to give him to the Mobile SPCA. He is such a cute little dog! He is long like a dachshund but has fur like a terrier. He loves people and other dogs. His brown eyes are gorgeous!

If you are interested in adopting McDuff, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.