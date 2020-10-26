Pet of the Week: Cute little Buddy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four year old maltipoo named Buddy. Boy, is he a cutie! He is a sweet dog with a lot of energy! His blond fur is just adorable, but keep in mind, he will need grooming. Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA recommends a home with older or no kids because he tends to guard his food. He is going to make a new owner very happy!

If you are interested in adopting Buddy, click here. Remember, he will be a popular dog, so if you aren’t selected, please consider another wonderful pet at the Mobile SPCA. There are so many great ones to choose from!