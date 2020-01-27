Pet of the Week: Cute Grover in a sweater!

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

There is nothing cuter than a dog and a sweater, and that’s what we have for our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA. Grover is a one-year-old Chihuahua. He is so gentle and sweet. He does not appear to be a big barker. We love his big brown eyes and his little white patches on his feet. He just wants to be held and loved. If you are looking for a sweet companion, Grover is your guy.

If you are interested in adopting Grover, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

