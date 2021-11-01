Pet of the Week: Cute dappled lap dog!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old cute dappled dog named Rose. We don’t know exactly what she is. She could be Chihuahua/Terrier mix, but we just don’t know. Whatever she is, she has beautiful coloring.

Rose was at the Mobile County Animal Shelter. She came in with two puppies. She’s a very calm dog but would probably do best in a quiet household.

If you are interested in adopting Rose, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.