Pet of the Week: Cornelius will make a great family pet

Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old standard Dashchund named Cornelius. He came from the Mobile County Animal shelter. He is crate-trained, so he is most likely house-trained. His ear was ripped, and he had some sores when he came in, but he is all healed up and ready for a good home. You will love having him as a member of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Cornelius, click here. Due to COVID 19, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

