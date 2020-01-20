Pet of the Week: Coco needs a home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix named Coco. His name may sound a little feminine, but he is all-boy. The kennel staff tells us he’s not like a typical Chihuahua, and that he’s not very yappy! He is so sweet and just wants to be held. We love the coloring of one of his ears and his adorable little feet. If you are interested in adopting him, he will be so happy to be in your home.

If you are interested in adopting Coco, call the Mobile SPCA at 251-633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

