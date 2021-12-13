Pet of the Week: Calm Daschund-mix

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six or seven-year-old Daschund-mix named Groot. Groot was found as a stray. He is a very calm little dog who has nice energy. He’s not too hyper, but he is curious and likes to sniff around. He also likes to be held! He’s going to make someone very happy. All he needs is a nice lap to sit in.

If you are interested in adopting Groot, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG News 5 wants to thank Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.