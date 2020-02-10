Pet of the Week: Calm Archie wants to be yours

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four or five-year-old terrier mix named Archie. He was dumped on the side of the road. He is a wonderful little guy with beautiful brown eyes. He has a very cheerful disposition, even though he was putting on the pitiful for our cameras! He is house-trained and very gentle. He’s a perfect size to put in your lap.

If you are interested in adopting Archie, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

