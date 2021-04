MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a busy boy! He’s a four-year-old terrier mix named Max. Max’s owner had several dogs and could not care for all of them. He’s mostly a terrier but may have some dachshund in him because he is very long like a dachshund. Max has a lot to do! He likes to smell everything and spend time outside.

If you would like to adopt Max, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.