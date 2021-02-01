Pet of the Week: Buster will make a great family dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week will brighten up your Monday! He is a six-month-old terrier mix named Buster. Buster is so unique-looking with his black patch over his eye. He came in as a stray and was not in great shape as far as his fur was concerned. He had lost a lot of it. Fortunately, the staff at the Mobile SPCA has given him good food and a lot of TLC, and he is ready to go! His fur has grown back, and he is such a happy boy. He gets along with the kennel staff and all the other dogs. We believe he is crate-trained and possibly even house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Buster, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

