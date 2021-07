MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Border Collie mix named Zinnia. She came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. She has a sweet disposition, but she is a little shy. We believe that once she gets into a loving home, she is going to be a delightful dog. She has cute little fluffy ears and is in much better health than was when she came in.

If you are interested in adopting Zinnia, put in an application here.