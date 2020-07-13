Pet of the Week: “Blue” might just be the cure for your blues

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Pet of the Week is a four-and-a-half-year-old cheerful little Shih Tzu mix named Blue. He was adopted out as a puppy and was returned to the Mobile County Animal Shelter because his owner could care of him. He is such a happy little guy! He loves everyone and constantly wags his tail! We believe he is house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Blue, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories