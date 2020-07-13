Pet of the Week: “Blue” might just be the cure for your blues

Our Pet of the Week is a four-and-a-half-year-old cheerful little Shih Tzu mix named Blue. He was adopted out as a puppy and was returned to the Mobile County Animal Shelter because his owner could care of him. He is such a happy little guy! He loves everyone and constantly wags his tail! We believe he is house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Blue, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

