Our Pet of the Week is. 3-4-year-old Pit Bull mix named Bingo. He was dropped off skin and bones at the gate at the Mobile SPCA. He has since gained weight and is doing well. He is a very happy dog and very sweet. He gets along with other dogs. He is very joyful.

If you are interested in adopting Bingo, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

