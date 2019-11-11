Pet of the Week, Big, sweet Boxer-mix needs home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a 2-year-old Boxer-mix named Rosemary. She came in with a litter full of puppies, and all of them have been adopted. She is such a sweet girl and is going to make a great pet. She is house-trained. She loves to play in the yard, but then she also likes to come in the house and relax. We know she will make someone very happy.

If you are interested in adopting Rosemary, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!