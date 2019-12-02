Pet of the Week: Big girl, big heart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old big baby named Tammy. She is a hound mix and boy, is she sweet! All she wants to do is be loved on. She loves to be petted and is extremely gentle. She seems very nice with children as well. She was found as a stray on the University of South Alabama campus and was named after the University of South Alabama police captain, Tammy Orso. She really has a nice disposition and is going to bring a lot of warmth into your home.

If you are interested in adopting Tammy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!