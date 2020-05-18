Pet of the Week: Benny the Shih Tzu

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is an 11-month-old Shih Tzu named Benny. He grinned from ear to ear when we took him out of his kennel! His owner had some health problems and could not take care of him anymore. He is in great shape and is just gorgeous. His fur is thick and soft. He is a happy little guy who loves everyone!

If you are interested in adopting Benny, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

