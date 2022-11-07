MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old yellow lab-mix named Flora. Flora was found as a stray. She has the most beautiful light-colored eyes. She has a very petite frame and weighs about 40 pounds. She has a wonderful disposition and loves people.

Flora needs some training so whoever adopts her will have fun training her to sit and stay! We believe she is housetrained.

If you are interested in adopting Flora, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.