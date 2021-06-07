Pet of the Week: Beau the Schnauzer

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Attention all Schnauzer people! Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Schnauzer named Beau. He was in a home, and they could no longer care for him. He is a happy, busy, little guy. He wants to sniff out everything and be on the move to check out his environment. He’s got a great disposition and will make someone who understands Schnauzers very happy!

If you are interested in adopting Beau, click here for a link to his application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.