MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Pomeranian named Barney. Barney is absolutely adorable. He is so fluffy and laid-back. His owner was moving and could not take him with her. He deserves to be spoiled and wants to be with you all the time.

If you are interested in adopting Barney, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.