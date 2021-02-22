Pet of the Week: Barbie and Bailey are a package deal

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Instead of one pet, we have two pets of the week from the Mobile SPCA. Their names are Barbie and Bailey. They are female two-year-old terrier mixes. Their owner passed away, and they didn’t have anyone to care for them. The owner treated them very well because they are used to sitting on the couch and sitting in someone’s lap! The Mobile SPCA wants them to be adopted together because they are a very bonded pair. They get anxious without each other. But, when they are with each other, they are calm. They will make a nice member of your household.

If you are interested in adopting Barbie and Bailey, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.