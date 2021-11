MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 10-week-old Chihuahua mix named Bacon. Bacon is a little doll! There are several other puppies in his litter.

He’s going to make a very fun member of your household but will require regular puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Bacon, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.