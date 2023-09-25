MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 6-year-old wire-haired Pointer-mix named Astro. He came in as a stray and was not in good shape. He had not had flea treatment and was eaten up with flea bites. Now, he has been treated for fleas, and his fur has grown back. It is gorgeous. We love all of his black spots! He will make a devoted family member.

If you are interested in adopting Astro, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.