MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 4 to 5-year-old Shih Tzu named Archie. Archie’s owner passed away, and now he’s looking for a new home. He is a wonderful dog! He has a great disposition, and we believe that he is housetrained. He is a people-pleaser and just wants to be with you all the time.

If you are interested in adopting Archie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.