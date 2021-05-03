Pet of the Week: Andy, the Pug/Terrier mix

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is such a cute combination! He is a 4 1/2-month-old pug/terrier mix. His name is Andy. He also has a brother named Indy at the Mobile SPCA, and he has such a wonderful personality. He is so happy and loves affection. He also likes to be snuggled. He wagged his tail the entire time we were with him. We love his cute little pug nose.

If you would like to adopt Andy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

