MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old Shih Tzu named Albert. Albert was found as a stray. He had to be shaved because his fur was matted, but he is in great shape and ready to go. He is a sweet little dog and will need lots of attention and love! Get ready to spoil him if you adopt him.

If you want to adopt Albert, complete his pet adoption application. His adoption fee includes his neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.