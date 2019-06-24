Pet of the Week: Adopt a shelter cat

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat month, so this week we are featuring a cat up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. The cat we are featuring is a 3-month-old kitten from a litter of cats named the “cheese cats.” The Mobile SPCA has so many kittens and cats right now. Cats definitely make great pets especially for people who work and worry about leaving a dog home alone all day. Cats are just fine by themselves.

If you are interested in adopting a cat, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!