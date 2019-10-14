Pet of the Week: A face only a mother could love!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA has a face that only a mother could love! He is a one-and-a-half-year-old Chinese Crested named Spike. These dogs only have fur on their heads and tail. His owner could no longer care for him or his Powder Puff father. Chinese Crested dogs do not require a lot of brushing, but you have to be careful with their skin because it can get sunburned! These dogs are so unique and will definitely turn heads in your neighborhood! He is a sweet boy and loves to be around people. He needs to be spoiled!

If you are interested in adopting Spike, you can fill out an application here. The Mobile SPCA will make a decision about who will take him home by this Friday.