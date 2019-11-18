Pet of the Sweet: Sweet, snuggly Etta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– Our pet of the week is all ears! She is a 6-month-old terrier mix up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. She has the most adorable spots and is a very sweet girl. Her name is Etta. She is a snuggler and wants to be held! Just know if you adopt her, she needs a lot of attention. She just wants to sit in your lap. She is a people-dog.

If you are interested in adopting Etta, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!