MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed! A local vet tech found him and brought him to the Mobile SPCA. He is getting treatment for some skin issues, and he is doing great. He is a friendly dog. He loves to be held. He needs to be spoiled! He will make a nice family pet

If you are interested in adopting Max, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.